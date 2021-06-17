Two Sidney residents were arrested Wednesday, June 16, in connection with a pair of work vans and assorted tools stolen from the Frontier Communications office in the village earlier this week.
Brian E. Kingsbury, 47, and Nikita M. Crumb, 24, were each charged with third-degree criminal possession of stolen property, a D felony.
The vans and some of the tools were recovered Tuesday, June 15, in a wooded area outside the village, one day after they were reported missing, according to Sidney Police Chief Eric Oliver.
Kingsbury and Crumb were arrested following the execution of a search warrant at a Division Street apartment Wednesday.
The pair was arraigned in Sidney Village Court. Kingsbury was sent to the Delaware County Jail and Crumb was released on her own recognizance and issued an appearance ticket.
The investigation is ongoing and additional arrests are expected, according to Oliver.
The Sidney Police Department was assisted by the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office and New York State Police.
