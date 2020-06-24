Organizers of the Schoharie County Sunshine Fair announced Wednesday that this year's fair will be postponed until 2021 amid the coronavirus pandemic.
"While the Fair’s mission is to provide an annual educational experience in agriculture, the health and safety of our patrons, volunteers and surrounding communities is our highest priority, so it became clear that postponement was the only choice after our team spent countless hours exploring every possible option," organizers said in a statement. "We look forward to brighter, better days ahead when we can gather again to celebrate all that is exceptional about Schoharie County."
Schoharie County announced two new COVID-19 cases Tuesday in its first case update since June 2.
The countywide case total is 55, according to a media release. Of those, three individuals remain in isolation, one is deceased and 51 have recovered. Nine individuals remain in quarantine and 226 have completed their quarantine periods and have been allowed to resume regular activities.
Delaware County announced no new COVID-19 cases Wednesday and one Tuesday, bringing the countywide case total to 82. Of those, one is hospitalized, three are isolating at home, five are deceased and 73 have recovered, according to a media release. Five individuals remain under precautionary quarantine and 12 under mandatory quarantine.
To date, the county has conducted 5,920 tests on 3,396 individuals, 3,262 of which yielded negative results and 30 of which have results pending.
