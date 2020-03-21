Two area Democrats have filed petitions to qualify for state Legislature races.
James Barber filed more than 2,100 signatures Friday to qualify for the November ballot in his run for New York State Senate in District 51, according to a media release.
Despite an executive order due to the COVID-19 pandemic ending petitioning two weeks early and reducing the signature requirement by 70% to 300 signatures, Barber’s volunteers gathered more than twice the original number required, the release said.
“I am so grateful to everyone who worked so hard to make sure that we are on the ballot and that we were able to wrap up petitioning early, prioritizing public health,” Barber said.
Chad McEvoy filed more than 1,000 Democratic voter signatures to qualify for the November ballot in the 101st Assembly District.
“I am so grateful to all of our volunteers and supporters who gathered signatures and signed petitions to get us on the ballot in November,” McEvoy said in a media release.
The district extends from Oneida County in the north to Orange County in the south, passing through Otsego and Delaware counties along the way.
McEvoy, who has received the endorsement of the Working Families Party, also filed the required number of signatures to run on the WFP line, the release said.
