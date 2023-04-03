State Police said Monday that two New Jersey men died in a Friday, March 31, crash in Otsego County.
According to a media release, troopers responded at 9:41 p.m. to a reported fatal crash at the intersection of state Route 51 and Flatiron Road in the town of Butternuts.
Their investigation determined that a vehicle was traveling north on state Route 8 in the town of Guilford when a Chenango County sheriff’s deputy attempted a traffic stop. The driver of the vehicle failed to comply, continuing into Butternuts, where the driver left the roadway and crashed into several trees, the release said.
The driver of the vehicle, Christian A. Enrico, 17, and a passenger, Liam C. Pakonis, 16, both of Wayne, New Jersey, were pronounced dead at the scene.
The office of the state Attorney General responded to the scene and is handling the investigation, police said.
