Two people are dead following an automobile crash in the town of German, State Police announced Thursday
A passerby called 911 a little after 2 p.m. Thursday, after seeing marks in the road with trees and brush down and finding the vehicle on county Road 2 near county Road 4 . It is unknown when the crash occurred, troopers said.
Matthew C. Monroe, 24, of Willet, who was driving, and Judah A. Harris, 26, of Whitney Point, were ejected out of the vehicle, troopers said. They were declared dead on the scene by the Chenango County Medical Examiner. Both bodies were were transported to Lourdes Hospital for autopsy.
Greene Fire, Genegantslet Fire, Willet Fire, Cincinnatus Volunteer Ambulance Squad, and the town of German Highway Department assisted at the scene.
The investigation is continuing.
