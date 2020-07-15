State Police said two people were killed and a third hospitalized after an overnight vehicle crash in Otsego County.
According to a media release, troopers from the Oneonta station were called around 12:17 a.m. Wednesday, July 15, to a 911 report of a vehicle that went off the roadway near the 1100 block of county Route 13 in the town of Pittsfield.
Troopers said their investigation revealed that two passengers in the vehicle did not survive the crash. The driver of the vehicle was transported to Bassett Hospital for an evaluation.
The investigation is ongoing. Troop C Public Information Officer Aga Dembinska said Wednesday that release of the identification of the victims was pending notification of next of kin.
