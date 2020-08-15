Two men are dead after a crash in the town of Schoharie earlier this week.
According to State Police, the crash occurred about 1:40 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 13, on state Route 145 just south of the intersection of Keyser Road in the town of Schoharie.
Preliminary investigation determined 74-year-old Anthony L. Parrotti of Schoharie was traveling in the right northbound lane of state Route 145, when he attempted to make a u-turn, troopers said in a media a release. Michael VanValkenburgh, 27, of Schenevus, was in the left northbound lane operating 2008 Ford F350 owned by the state Department of Transportation, and was unable to avoid striking Parrotti’s sedan as it crossed into his lane.
Parrotti and his passenger, 91-year-old Manuel Gonzales of Schoharie, were both declared dead at the scene, the release said. VanValkenburgh was not injured.
State Route 145 was closed between Ecker Hollow Road and Schoharie Hill Road during the investigation into the crash.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.