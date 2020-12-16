Otsego County deputies said two people were arrested after a car chase that crossed a county border.
According to a media release, Joshua R. Donnelly, 32, of New Lisbon was charged on Dec. 13 with second-degree criminal contempt, second-degree reckless endangerment, third-degree failure to obey a police officer, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation and numerous other vehicle and traffic law violations
Deputies said the incident that led to the arrest began when an Otsego County deputy attempted to stop the vehicle Donnelly was driving for having switched plates in the town of Edmeston. Donnelly did not stop and continued traveling a short distance into the town of Columbus in Chenango County he crashed the vehicle, deputies said.
According to the release, an investigation revealed that Donnelly had been driving with improper plates while his driving privileges were suspended. He was also found to be in possession of 66 Oxycodone pills, without a prescription.
Deputies also said a passenger in the vehicle was the protected party in an order of protection against Donnelly.
Donnelly was arraigned and released to appear at the town of Edmeston Court at a later date.
A passenger in the vehicle, Melissa L. Johnson, 41, New Lisbon, was arrested and charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, second-degree facilitating aggravated unlicensed operation and unlawful possession of marijuana.
Deputies said Johnson allowed the driver to operate the motor vehicle while knowing his license was suspended, and was also found to be in possession of a THC pen and marijuana. She was issued tickets returnable to the town of Edmeston Court.
Deputies said no injuries were sustained as a result of the incident and resulting accident.
