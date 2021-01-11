Two people were hospitalized Sunday, Jan. 10, with non-life-threatening injuries from a vehicular rollover following a police chase.
The driver, a male, whose identity has not been released, was transported to A.O. Fox Hospital and the passenger, an unidentified female, was transported to UHS Wilson Hospital, according to a media release.
New York State Police assisted the Village of Sidney Police Department after a vehicle failed to comply with a traffic stop around 9:40 p.m., according to the release. The vehicle headed west on Interstate 88 from Exit 9 in Sidney to Exit 8 in Bainbridge, turning south onto state Route 206.
Troopers allege the vehicle intentionally struck and damaged a police car near the intersection of state Route 206 and county Route 20 in Masonville and continued onto Parker Hollow Road, where it left the roadway.
Troopers and Sidney police officers exited their vehicles when the vehicle sped off again, according to the release. It was located a short time later on Pine Hill Road, upside down.
“At that time, it was not being pursued by officers and it is unknown why it crashed,” the release read.
Charges are pending and the investigation is ongoing.
