There were 29 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in the area on Friday, Nov. 20, and a warning about a potential COVID exposure at another Oneonta bar was issued.
Otsego County reported 15 new cases on Friday and warned patrons of the Beer Barrel at 19½ Fonda Ave. in Oneonta on Nov. 15 or 16 to monitor for symptoms of the disease for 14 days. Those who show symptoms should be tested, the county Health Department said.
The department is continuing to investigate a cluster of cases linked to the Cooper Fox. To date, 22 cases have been linked to the bar.
The county has had 1,157 total confirmed cases since the pandemic begin. There are 77 active cases, three more than Thursday, and four hospitalizations, an increase of three. Eight people have died of the disease since the pandemic began in March.
Chenango County reported 13 new cases, bringing its total to 531. Of those, 57 are active, two more than Thursday, with four people hospitalized, which is one more than Thursday. The number of people in quarantine jumped by 48 to 411, and the number of people recovered was 465, an increase of seven. Ten people have died of COVID complications.
One new positive COVID case was reported in Delaware County on Friday. Of the 297 cases since the pandemic began, 50 are active, five fewer than Thursday, and four people are hospitalized. Seven more people are in quarantine, bringing the total to 194, and a total of 238 recoveries have been reported, six more than Thursday. Nine people have died of COVID complications since the pandemic began.
State University of New York Chancellor Jim Malatras and United University Professions President Frederick E. Kowal announced an agreement Friday to extend mandatory, free COVID-19 testing for all UUP-represented employees through the end of the spring semester. UUP employee testing will be done at the same frequency as student testing.
On Friday, SUNY Oneonta reported three new cases for at total of 741 through the SUNY COVID dashboard, and SUNY Delhi reported one for a total of 19 cases
Hartwick College reported one new cases Friday, with two active cases on campus. The students will move to fully remote learning as planned starting Monday, and updates will be issued weekly, the college said.
