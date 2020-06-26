Primary election results will be finalized on or after Thursday, July 2, according to election officials, and at least two local races will be affected by the final count.
Election results from Tuesday, June 23, were indecisive in two local races, in the Democratic primary for the 121st Assembly seat and in the Republican primary for U.S. House in the 19th district.
In the Assembly, Oneonta insurance executive Dan Buttermann led Hamilton farmer Corey Mosher by 304 votes, 1,184 to 880. The winner will challenge incumbent Assemblyman John Salka, R-Brookfield, in the Tuesday, Nov. 3, election.
Buttermann ran up a big advantage in his home county, where he got endorsements from Oneonta Mayor Gary Herzig and Cooperstown Mayor Ellen Tillapaugh. He won 70% of the vote in Otsego, 595-198, building a nearly 400 vote lead over Mosher. The split was much less decisive in Mosher's home county, Madison, where he got 51% of the vote, getting 610 votes to Buttermann's 520.
The 121st district is comprised of all of Madison County, most of the western half of Otsego County and the southern tip of Oneida County.
In the Congressional primary, businesswoman Ola Hawatmeh led attorney Kyle Van De Water by 475 votes, 5,502 to 5,027. The winner will challenge incumbent Rep. Antonio Delgado, D-Rhinebeck, in November.
Two other local elections were decided clearly on election night. Former Rep. Claudia Tenney, R-New Hartford, will get a rematch with the opponent who ousted her in 2018 for the 22nd Congressional District seat, Rep. Anthony Brindisi, D-Utica. Tenney led George K. Phillips by nearly 9,000 votes after election night, 15,515 to 6,778.
Likewise, former Norwich Police and Fire Chief Joe G. Angelino notched a decisive win Tuesday. Angelino won a four-way Republican primary in the 122nd Assembly district. Angelino had 4,641 votes, almost 4,000 more than Nicholas Libous, who finished second with 882 votes. Former Otsego County Board Chair Jim Powers finished fourth with 303 votes and Victor Furman got 371 votes.
Angelino and Democrat Richard Shaw, an Air Force veteran, will compete in November for the Assembly seat, which has been held by Clifford Crouch, R-Sidney Center, since 2013.
