Two men arrested after series of robberies, burglaries

Oneonta Police and State Police said two men were arrested in connection with a series of robberies and burglaries that occurred in the early morning hours of Friday, April 24.
According to a State Police media release, troopers and OPD officers investigated four gas station robberies in Otsego County. Two of the robberies were within the city.
Additionally, State Police received two burglary complaints at local businesses.
As a result of the investigation, Bryan L. Ruple, 41, who listed addresses in both Oneonta and Otego, was arrested for the four gas station robberies. He was also arrested for the burglaries at Losie’s Gun Shop in the town of Davenport and the Dollar Tree in the town of Oneonta.
State Police also arrested Derrick Gray, 41, Laurens for his role in the robberies at the Mirabito stores in the town of Oneonta and the town of Otego.
Troopers said they were dispatched at about 12:57 a.m. to a report of a break-in at Losie’s Gun Shop on state Route 23 in Davenport. A 911 caller reported hearing banging in the area. Ruple was arrested and charged with third-degree burglary, a felony, in connection with that crime.
Trooper Aga Dembinska said no guns were taken during the burglary.
"Luckily, Losie's was secure enough," she said.
At about 2:37 a.m., troopers were called to a report of a robbery at the Mirabito store on state Route 23 in the town of Oneonta. The suspect reportedly demanded money and said he had a gun. An undisclosed amount of money was taken. Ruple was charged with first-degree robbery, a felony. Gray was arrested and charged with second-degree robbery, a felony.
At about 5:38 a.m., troopers were dispatched to the Mirabito store on county Road 48 in the town of Otego for a report of a robbery. The suspect reportedly demanded money and said he had a gun. Ruple was charged with first-degree attempted robbery, a felony. Gray was charged with second-degree attempted robbery, a felony.
At about 6:30 a.m., troopers were dispatched to a reported break-in at the Dollar Tree on state Route 23 in the town of Oneonta. The store manager reportedly made the 911 call after arriving in the morning to start his shift and finding the glass of the front door shattered. Ruple was charged with third-degree burglary.
Oneonta Police charged Ruple with first degree robbery at the Kwik-Fill Convenience Store at 65 Chestnut Street and first-degree attempted robbery at Taylor's Gas Station at 472 Main St. in Oneonta.
Police Chief Douglas Brenner said there is no evidence at this time that Gray was involved in the crimes in the city. He said a clerk received a small stab wound on his hand during the attempted robbery at the Kwik-Fill, and was treated and released from the hospital.
Brenner credited tips and surveillance video with helping police to identify suspects in the crimes. He said the suspects got no money at the Kwik-Fill store, and less than $250 at Taylor's.
Both Ruple and Gray were arraigned in Oneonta City Court and remanded to jail to await further court proceedings.
