Two people were arrested Saturday, Jan. 8, in connection with a robbery Friday night in Davenport.
According to a media release, State Police responded to a report of a robbery at gunpoint Jan. 7 shortly before 5:30 p.m. in the town of Davenport.
An investigation revealed that two men known to the victim threatened, pistol-whipped and stole items from him.
Shortly after midnight, Jan. 8, investigators arrested Ryan P. Flood, 42, of Davenport. He was also found in possession of an unregistered and loaded gun. Flood was arrested and charged with first-degree robbery, a class B felony, second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a class C felony and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a class "D" felony.
Troopers later arrested Timothy L. White, 34, of Oneonta, and charged him with first-degree robbery, a class B felony.
Both men were arraigned and sent to Delaware County jail on $25,000 cash bail or $50,000 bond.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.