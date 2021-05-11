Two Davenport men were sent to Delaware County Jail on charges of sex crimes involving a minor Monday, May 10.
Jeremie G. Hoyt, 41, was charged with use of a child in a sexual performance, second-degree criminal sex act, promoting a sexual performance by a child, possessing a sexual performance by a child and endangering the welfare of a child.
Peleg N. Booth, 43, was charged with predatory sexual assault of a child younger than 13.
New York State Police in Oneonta and members of the Bureau of Criminal Investigation and the Computer Crimes Unit executed a search warrant at a Mount Vista Drive residence April 28 following a tip received from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, according to a media release.
An investigation revealed that both Hoyt and Booth engaged in sexual acts with a child younger than 15. Hoyt is also accused of possessing and promoting images of child pornography.
Hoyt was arrested April 28, processed and later arraigned virtually. He was remanded to the Delaware County Jail on $50,000 cash bail, $75,000 credit card bail or $250,000 bond.
Booth was arrested May 10, processed and arraigned in Davenport Town Court. He was sent to Delaware County Jail without bail.
The investigation is ongoing, according to the release.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.