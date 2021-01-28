Chenango County, hardest-hit by COVID-19 deaths in the four-county area, reported two more Thursday.
A media release from Chenango County Public Health said, "Again yesterday our team confirmed 2 additional COVID19 related deaths in the Chenango County. We continue to feel for those who have lost loved ones and wish them solace in the these troubling times."
The county reported 18 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday. According to the release, there are now 179 active cases, with 17 people hospitalized and 512 under active quarantine.
There have been 1,977 confirmed cases and 39 deaths in the county since the pandemic began.
