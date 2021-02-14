Otsego County reported two more COVID deaths on Sunday, and one more death was reported in Schoharie.
There have been 47 deaths in the Otsego County, and 11 in Schoharie since the pandemic began in March3
There were 26 new cases reported in Otsego since Friday, bringing the total number of cases to 2,928, with 99 of those active and 11 people hospitalized.
In Schoharie, there were 18 new cases reported since Friday, bringing the county total to 1,113.
Delaware County, reported 26 new cases since Friday. There have been 1,363 confirmed cases since the pandemic begin, of which 129 are active, with 22 people hospitalized. There have been 39 deaths in the county.
Chenango County did not issue a report over the weekend.
