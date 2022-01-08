Otsego and Schoharie each reported another COVID death since Wednesday, Jan. 5, the first this year in each county.
In Otsego County, there were 74 deaths last year, and 21 in 2021.
There were 203 new cases on Friday, of which five people were hospitalized. There are 841 active cases.
There have been 8,828 cases confirmed in Otsego County since the pandemic began: 787 this year, with 6,030 last year and 2,011 in 2020.
The county has a 15.3% seven-day positive testing average.
Otsego also announced the residents can report positive tests and download and print self attestation forms for required documentation on its website at https://cms2.revize.com/revize/otsegocountyny/departments/d-m/health_department/covid19.php
Schoharie reported its 30th death since the pandemic began, according to the state COVID tracking website.
There were 115 new cases reported, bringing its total to 7,161. The county has a 16% seven-day positive test average.
Schoharie County residents can report an at-home COVID-19 positive test results at https://www2.schohariecounty-ny.gov/PublicWebSiteApp/faces/CovidSignup/entry.xhtml
Delaware County reported 252 new cases on Thursday and Friday, bringing its total cases to 6,250. There are 697 active cases, with 14 people hospitalized. There have been a total of 86 deaths from COVID in Delaware County, one this year.
Chenango County reported 112 new cases on Friday, bringing its total to 7,120. There are 713 active cases, 54% in unvaccinated individuals, and 15 hospitalizations, all unvaccinated. The county has reported 92 total deaths since the pandemic began, none this year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.