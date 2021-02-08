Otsego County officials said Monday that two more county residents have died from COVID-19.
The deaths were listed in a media release from the Otsego County Department of Health. The county has now lost 33 people to the disease.
According to the release, there were 12 new cases Monday. There are 106 active cases in the county, with 14 people hospitalized
There have been 2,842 confirmed cases in the county since the pandemic began.
Chenango County reported 62 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend.
According to a Monday media release from Chenango County Public Health, there were 129 active cases in the county, with 26 people hospitalized and 335 under active quarantine. There have been 2,237 confirmed cases and 47 deaths in the county since tracking of the disease began.
Delaware County reported 15 new COVID-19 cases Monday, after reporting 13 Saturday and 10 Sunday.
According to a media release from Delaware County Public Health, there were 91 total cases in the county on Monday, with 18 people hospitalized and 230 under mandatory quarantine.
The county has recorded 1,280 cases and 39 deaths since tracking of the disease began.
Schoharie County reported 23 new cases between Friday and Monday, according to the state COVID-19 Tracker webpage. The county has had 1.074 cases and nine deaths since the pandemic began.
