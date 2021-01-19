Chenango County on Tuesday morning reported two more people have died of COVID complications since Friday.
Since the pandemic began in March, 32 people have died in the county.
The deaths reported Tuesday morning bring the death toll from the coronavirus in the four-county region to 81.
Delaware County has reported 21 deaths, Otsego, 23, and Schoharie last reported five deaths earlier this month.
Also in Chenago's report this morning, the county reported an additional 138 cases, bringing its total to 1,750 confirmed cases of the virus since March. The number of active cases is at 182, a drop of 45 since Friday. There are 541 people in quarantine, seven fewer than Friday, and hospitalizations remained at 25.
