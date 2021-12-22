Another two Delaware County residents have died of COVID, the county Health Department announced Wednesday, Dec. 22.
The death toll rose to 83 with the latest deaths. The were 70 new cases reported since Monday, bringing the total to 5,290, with 279 active cases and four people hospitalized. Of the active cases,76% are not vaccinated, 20% are in the Pre-K-12 school population, and 2.4% are college students or employees, according to the report. There are 520 people in quarantine and the county's seven-day positivity average is at 9.3.
Chenango County reported 48 new cases since Monday. Of its 6,382 cases since the pandemic began, 294 are active. Of those 197 people are unvaccinated. Of the 12 hospitalizations, two are vaccinated. There are 533 people in quarantine. Ninety-one residents have died of COVID, according to the county.
On Wednesday, Otsego County reported 7,662 total cases since the pandemic began, an increase of 78 since Monday. There are 316 active cases, with 15 people hospitalized. There have been 93 COVID deaths. The county reported an 8.8% seven-day positivity average.
There were 43 new cases in Schoharie since Monday, according to the state COVID tracking website. The county has seen 2,442 cases, and 29 people have died. The county had a 9.1% seven-day positivity rate.
