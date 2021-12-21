Two more local hospitals to limit procedures

Bassett Medical Center in Cooperstown and Cobleskill Regional Hospital have been placed on a statewide list of facilities that have occupancies of 90 percent or more, and must limit non-essential elective procedures, Bassett Healthcare Network announced Tuesday, Dec. 21.
A.O. Fox Hospital and Little Falls Hospital remain on the list. Impacted facilities across the state, are limited procedures in accordance with an executive order enacted by the state Department of Health on Dec. 3.
The Department of Health continues to monitor hospital occupancies and may add additional facilities to the list if occupancies reach critical levels,. Patients who may be affected by these changes are being notified directly by their practitioner’s office, Bassett said in a media release. Urgent and emergency procedures, such as trauma, cancer diagnostic, brain and heart surgeries, and other critical procedures will continue to be performed.
Capacities at affected hospitals are being reassessed every two weeks.
Also, because of the rising cases of COVID-19 in the region, Bassett Healthcare Network will suspend visitation for the safety of patients and staff in all emergency departments across its network starting Wednesday, Dec. 22, at A.O. Fox Hospital in Oneonta, A.O. Fox Hospital – Tri-Town Campus in Sidney, Bassett Medical Center in Cooperstown, Cobleskill Regional Hospital and O’Connor Hospital in Delhi.
Extenuating circumstances will be considered on a case-by-case basis, the release said. Bassett's complete visitation guidelines can be found at www.bassett.org.
On Monday, the Otsego County Sheriff's Office suspended inmate visitation because of the rising number of COVID cases.
"The situation will be closely monitored, and inmate visitation will resume as soon as possible, but will remain suspended until further notice," the sheriff's office announced on its Facebook page.
