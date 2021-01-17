Delaware County reported two new COVID-related deaths on Saturday night.
There have been 20 deaths since the pandemic began in March. There have been 983 cases in the county, with 158 active. There are 15 people hospitalized and 268 people in quarantine.
Otsego County reported 25 new cases on Saturday. There have been 2,320 cases since the pandemic began, with 186 cases now active. There are 13 people in the hospital. There have been 23 deaths.
According to the state COVID dashboard updated Saturday, Schoharie county saw 22 new positive cases, bringing its total to 873. The county has reported five deaths.
Chenango County did not issue a report since Friday.
