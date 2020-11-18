At least two more local schools have switched to fully remote learning because of positive COVID cases in the districts.
Oneonta City School District announced Wednesday, Nov. 18, that all of its schools will switch to online learning effective Thursday and going through Thanksgiving break. All students should follow their schedules remotely through at least Nov. 30, school officials announced.
A staff member at the middle school tested positive for COVID-19 and several other staff members were close contacts to two other cases resulting in quarantining through the Thanksgiving break, according to the school.
Norwich High and Middle School classes will be held virtually on Thursday, Nov. 19, the Norwich City School District announced Wednesday. The elementary schools will remain open.
A positive case of COVID-19 was confirmed in the high school as well as a family member of a middle school staff member. Both buildings will be closed for contact tracing and deep cleaning. Once the Department of Health has completed contact tracing, it will determine whether the buildings will be opened to resume in-person instruction on Friday, the school said.
Elsewhere, Bassett Healthcare Network announced Wednesday. it was tightening visitor restrictions at all of its hospitals and long-term care facilities, including Bassett Medical Center in Cooperstown; A.O. Fox Hospital in Oneonta, Cobleskill Regional Hospital and O’Connor Hospital in Delhi, and A.O. Fox Nursing Home in Oneonta.
Effective Monday, Nov. 23, only individuals considered essential to the medical care of a patient will be admitted at those locations. Special circumstances, as well as outpatient facility restrictions, will be considered on a case-by-case basis
The number of cases continued to rise in the area on Wednesday, with at least two dozen new cases reported.
Chenango County reported six new COVID cases on Wednesday, bringing its total to 512. Of those there are 48 active cases, two more than Tuesday. An additional person was hospitalized, bringing the number of active hospitalizations to four. The number of people in quarantine jumped by 49, bringing the total to 326. The total number of recoveries remained at 441. Ten people have died of COVID-related complications since the pandemic began.
Delaware County reported three new confirmed cases, but fewer active cases and hospitalizations than Tuesday. There were 53 active cases Wednesday, a drop of 10, with six people hospitalized, which is two fewer than the day before. An additional 13 people have recovered, brining the total of recoveries to 214. There were two additional people placed in quarantine, for a total of 197 people. Nine people have died from COVID since March.
On Wednesday, the state COVID dashboard reported 160 cases in Schoharie, an increase of 15 since Monday. No further details were released by the county.
Otsego County did not release an update by 6 p.m. Wednesday. Hartwick College reported no new cases and only one active case remaining on campus.
