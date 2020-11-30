At least two more area schools have recently had schedules affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Elementary students at the Gilbertsville-Mount Upton school district are learning from home all this week after a positive case was discovered at the school.
According to the district website, school officials learned late Friday, Nov. 20, that a member of the G-MU Elementary staff tested positive for COVID-19.
Beginning on Saturday, Nov. 21, the school worked with the Otsego County Department of Health to trace the contacts the person had in the school building, the website post said.
At that time, with the Thanksgiving break approaching, the district continued to teach virtually until last week's break.
Families were later alerted that students in kindergarten through sixth grade would learn remotely this week, while those in seventh through 12th would continue with their normal hybrid schedule.
A positive COVID case in a student caused Delaware Academy middle and high schools in Delhi to move to fully remote instruction for two days, the school announced on Sunday, Nov. 29.
The student was last in attendance on Tuesday, Nov. 24, according to a letter from the school. As a precaution and to facilitate contact tracing, the school moved to remote learning for Monday and Tuesday, Nov. 30 and Dec. 1. The elementary school is open as scheduled.
Each student was provided with one day's worth of emergency plans for remote learning. The status for Wednesday will be communicated by close of business Tuesday, the letter said.
The rate of COVID-19 infections continues to increase across the area.
The Otsego County Department of Health reported 19 cases Monday, after reporting 22 over the weekend.
"We all need to do our part to reduce the spread and protect those who are at high risk for severe illness, such as the elderly and individuals with weakened immune systems," a media release said.
The Health Department urged people to stay home if they are sick, wear face masks, wash hands frequently, practice social distancing and limit social gatherings to fewer than 10 people or those who live together in a house.
There are 89 active cases in the county, the release said, with four people hospitalized. There have been 1,314 confirmed cases and eight deaths since the pandemic began.
Chenango County cases increased by 34 between Friday and Monday.
According to a media release from Chenango County Public Health, there are 60 active cases with six people hospitalized and 324 people under active quarantine. There have been 639 confirmed cases and 10 deaths since tracking began.
Delaware County reported 14 new cases Monday, after reporting nine Saturday and three Sunday.
According to a media release from Delaware County Public Health, there are 71 active cases in the county, with four people hospitalized and 234 under quarantine.
There have been 372 confirmed cases and nine deaths recorded in the county since the pandemic began.
