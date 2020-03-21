Delaware County reported two new positive tests on Saturday.
One was not a Delaware County resident, and the case was transferred to the New York City Health Department, according to a media release from the Delaware County Department of Health.
The other case is being handled by Delaware County and is unrelated to the case confirmed Thursday, March 13, the release said.
COVID-19 is caused by a new strain of coronavirus. About 80% of the people who contract the disease do not require hospitalization.
The total number of cases worldwide surpassed 300,000, with nearly 13,000 dead and more than 90,000 recovered.
As of 5:30 p.m. Saturday, March 21, the number of cases in the U.S. was 24,148, with 285 deaths and 171 people reported to be recovered.
New York surpassed 10,000 cases and 56 deaths.
