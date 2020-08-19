New cases of COVID-19 continue to show up in the area, but not in large numbers.
Otsego County Public Health reported two new cases Wednesday. The additions bring the total since tracking began to 115. There are three active cases in the county, according to a media release. None of the patients is hospitalized.
Officials said 106 people have recovered from illness. Six have died.
The release said there are 25 people on quarantine for close contact to a case and 196 people on quarantine for traveling to high-risk states.
Delaware County reached 100 total cases Tuesday, reporting one new one.
Delaware County Public Health also reported three people isolating at home. There are 23 under mandatory quarantine.
There have been 91 people who recovered from the disease and six who have died.
Chenango County reported no new cases Tuesday.
Statewide, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Tuesday that New York's rate of positive tests was below 1% for the 12th straight day.
"For the 12th straight day, our rate of positive COVID tests was under one percent, which is great news," Cuomo said in a media release. "We went from one of the worst situations in the nation to the best, all thanks to the hard work of New Yorkers and our data-driven, phased reopening.
"The reason we're doing well is because we're being smart. If people's behavior doesn't remain disciplined, we're going to have a problem and you'll see the numbers change," he said. "COVID is not over by any stretch of the imagination. We must protect our progress, both from the growing cases across the nation and lack of compliance within our state. We cannot go backwards, and it is up to all of us to slow the spread by continuing to wear our masks and socially distance, and localities must enforce compliance."
