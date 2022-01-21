Otsego County reported two new COVID deaths in its daily report on Friday, Jan. 21.
There have been a total of 102 COVID-related deaths in the county; seven this year. There were 136 new cases reported, with eight people hospitalized. The county has a 15% seven-day average positive test rate. There have been 2,409 cases of COVID reported in Otsego County this year, and 10,452 cases since the pandemic began.
Chenango County reported 73 new cases on Thursday, the latest number available, according to the state COVID tracker. There have been 8,156 total cases reported. It has a 13.6% seven-day positive test rate. Last week, the county announced it would not be providing daily statistics, including active cases and hospitalizations, but would report confirmed deaths. At the county's last report, there were 100 deaths reported.
According to the state tracker, Schoharie reported 65 new cases on Thursday, bringing its total to 4,393. There have been 32 deaths reported. It has a 18.8% seven-day positive test rate.
