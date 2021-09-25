Two new COVID deaths were reported in recent days in the four-county area.
Otsego County reported its 69th death on Thursday, Sept. 23, with 124 active cases and four people hospitalized as of Friday. There were 22 new cases reported on Friday. The seven-day average positive rate was 3%.
Delaware County reported its 54th death, and 46 new positive cases, on Friday. As of Friday, there have been 3,181 total positive cases, of which 185 are actives. Of the active cases, 72% are in unvaccinated individuals, a quarter of the cases are in school students or employees and 2% are in college students and employees There are seven people hospitalized and 363 people in quarantine. Its seven-day positive rate was 9.11%.
Chenango County has reported 22 new cases Friday, bringing its total to 4,212, of which 140 are active. Of the active cases, 89 people are unvaccinated. There are three people hospitalized, one of whom is unvaccinated. There are 344 people in quarantine. Eighty-three people have died of the disease.
Schoharie County has has 2,092 cases, nine of which were reported Friday. There have been 20 deaths reported in the county.
