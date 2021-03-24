The town of Oneonta’s judges both announced Wednesday they are running for reelection.
Judge Karen Liddle announced she is seeking a second term, filing petitions to run on the Republican and Conservative Party lines.
In a media release, Liddle said she was first elected without opposition in 2017 to serve as one of two town magistrates.
“My record and my commitment show that the court must dispense equal justice, without fear of anyone or favor to anyone,” she said in the release. “If re-elected, I will continue to make fairness the hallmark of my court and to ensure equal treatment of all.”
According to the release, Liddle served as Otsego County’s STOP DWI and traffic safety coordinator and is a former president of the New York State Traffic Safety Board. Her platform in 2017 and record “demonstrate her concern for the victims and exemplify her commitment to fairness and justice for all who appear in her court,” the release said.
She is currently vice president of the Otsego County Magistrates Association and member of the Alternatives to Incarceration Board.
Judge Sean Farrell announced plans to seek a third term.
“It has been my honor to serve on the bench for the past eight years and I am excited to continue working for the community,” Farrell said.
According to a media release, Farrell has been the secretary and treasurer of the Otsego County Magistrates Association for the past three years. He is also a former Alternatives to Incarceration member.
“Community service means a great deal to me,” Farrell said in the release. “Prior to taking on the role as a town justice, I was proud to serve as City Alderman. Re-election will bring my total time as a public servant to a quarter of a century.”
Farrell said he and Liddle “work cooperatively to provide perspective on the cases that come through Town of Oneonta Court.” He continued, saying, “Together, we are very caring judges who realize the people that come before us, are our neighbors and fellow community members who sometimes need a hand to get back on track. We offer that.”
Two Democrats, William Schebaum and Tim Gibson, had previously announced they are running for the positions.
