Two robbery, burglary defendants agree to plea bargain

COOPERSTOWN — The two defendants involved with a string of gas station robberies and break-ins around Oneonta last year pleaded guilty this week.
On Monday, March 8, Bryan Ruple, of Oneonta and Otego, accepted a plea deal of seven years for assault in the second degree and a consecutive sentence of 2½ to 5 years for robbery in the third degree for a series of gas station robberies April 24, 2020. He will serve a total sentence of 9½ to 12 years in state prison, plus five years of supervised release upon completing his sentence.
Ruple was charged with second-degree assault and two counts each of third-degree robbery and third-degree attempted robbery for his alleged role in the robbery of four gas stations and burglaries at Losie’s Gun Shop in the town of Davenport and the Dollar Tree in the town of Oneonta.
On Friday, March 12, Ruple's alleged accomplice and getaway driver, Derrick Gray, of Laurens and Oneonta, accepted a plea deal for robbery in the third degree and a sentence of 2½ to 5 years in state prison.
Gray had been charged with third-degree robbery and third-degree attempted robbery in connection with the four gas station incidents.
Gray had been in court Friday to challenge the revocation of his bail, which was for a 2019 case where he was charged with a burglary at Dick's Sporting Goods in the town of Oneonta. However, at the end of the hearing, Otsego County Judge John Lambert told Gray his appeal was going to fail.
Gray was representing himself, although Otsego County Assistant Public Defender Brett Cowen appeared with Gray as a legal adviser.
During the hearing, Otsego County District Attorney John Muehl told Gray and Cowen that Ruple had accepted a plea deal and would be ready to testify against Gray if needed. Muehl also said he would seek "persistent felony offender" status for Gray if the case went to trial.
Muehl cited at least four prior convictions of Gray for previous robberies; Gray said he had most recently been in state prison in 2018 for a robbery conviction.
Lambert explained to Gray that if he was convicted under the persistent felony offender status he could end up with a sentence of life in prison.
Muehl had previously offered Gray a five-year sentence. Gray asked if he would qualify for a better deal, leading Lambert to clear the courtroom Friday and allow, Muehl, Gray and Cowen to finalize a plea agreement.
"I think it was a good idea that you took the deal," Lambert said.
Ruple had also been arrested for attempting to break into the two stores. Gray was apparently not involved in those crimes.
However, Gray did admit Friday that he drove Ruple to the gas stations and did enter at least one of them, a Mirabito store in the town of Oneonta, in an attempt to create a diversion. Gray was paying for an iced tea when Ruple came up to the cash register and demanded money. Gray said Ruple was carrying a knife during the robberies.
According to Oneonta Police, a clerk at the Kwik-Fill Convenience Store at 65 Chestnut St. in the city of Oneonta, suffered a small stab wound from the knife during that robbery.
Both defendants will be officially sentenced in May. Under the terms of their agreements, they both waived their rights to appeal. According to police records, both men were 41 at the time of the robberies.
Greg Klein, staff writer, can be reached at gklein@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7218.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.