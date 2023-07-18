Oneonta’s Common Council authorized the removal of two recently planted saplings on River Street in the Sixth Ward Tuesday after residents complained about tree placement and lack of communication from the city.
A suitable site for replanting the young trees would need to be found before the trees are moved.
City employees planted about 20 saplings last week in the River Street area. The tree types are from a list of trees approved by city-contracted arborist Fred Hathaway.
The planting was grant funded through a program specific to the Sixth Ward. The trees have to be planted in a disadvantaged community area or in a potential environmental justice area. The Sixth Ward has gone through an ash tree loss.
The saplings in question were planted on River Street between Park and Wilcox avenues.
Council member Scott Harrington, R-Sixth Ward, said he heard from several unhappy constituents about three trees specifically.
“To tell you I was on the phone all day is not an exaggeration,” Harrington said. “I think communication needs to be improved on, and I’m still a firm believer that our residents still should have a little bit of say in city plans to plant trees.”
Mark Boshnack of 107 River St., spoke to the council Tuesday and said the trees were planted with no notification to residents from the city.
He distributed photographs to the council showing a sapling planted in the median between the street and sidewalk in front of his neighbor’s property, along with two other fully grown city-planted trees near his house and its power lines.
He said he was concerned that the sapling when fully grown would block visibility from his driveway, and eventually the branches would grow into a large bush nearby.
“The overriding issue here is the safety issue in a lot of forms,” Boshnack said.
Alice Nader O’Conner of 95 River St., wrote a letter dated July 18 to the council regarding the trees. She said that a tree was planted in front of her house last week directly in front of and underneath a tree already on the property.
“All affected neighbors should have been informed of the homeowner’s responsibility regarding weed eating, trimming limbs that will inevitably block the sidewalk, raking and removing fallen leaves, and encroachment of the roots on the water lines, etc.,” Nader O’Conner said in the letter.
Council member David Rissberger, D-Third Ward, said that the Sixth Ward tree program, “is very different than what we’ve done in the past, because we’re talking about on private property, we’re talking about the median.”
He said that homeowners on streets with “tree gaps” — places where there are no trees left — feel the impact on property values.
“Since we are a tree community, we want to try to fill these tree gaps in the medians, but I think we can do a much better job locating these tree gaps,” he said.
Kaytee Lipari Shue, D-Fourth Ward, said that while the tree planting impacts residents who have to rake leaves and potentially have their utilities impacted, she was concerned about setting a precedent for residents requested tree removal.
“The hesitation for me is ... whose preference takes precedent?” she said. “I don’t want a new resident to move in and say, ‘I don’t like the street tree on my median, can the city take it out?’ I just think we open ourselves up to a bunch of different situations, and I’m open to learning more that helps make that more clear in my mind.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.