State police said two Delaware County businesses were caught in a sting operation aimed at stopping alcohol sales to minors.
According to a media release, troopers conducted an "underage drinking initiative" on July 21. Two establishments were not in compliance under the New York Beverage Control Law Section 65, prohibited sale to person under the age of 21.
The businesses were found not in compliance were Sunoco on state Route 30 in Roxbury and the A&R Country Store on state Route 28 in Arkville. Appearance tickets were issued to the clerks who sold alcohol to a minor.
Several other businesses were found to be in compliance. They included: Stewart’s Shops on Lake Street in Stamford, Sunoco on Harper Street in Stamford, Mirabito on Main Street in Hobart, Sunoco at state routes 23 and 30 in Grand Gorge, Roxbury Wine & Spirits on state Route 30 in Roxbury, Sunoco on Main Street in Margaretville, Margaretville Liquor Store on Main Street in Margaretville, and It’s Five O’clock Somewhere on Main Street in Stamford.
During the underage drinking detail, retail establishments are checked using a trooper in plain clothes and one or several underaged operatives who cannot lie about their age or give a fake date of birth if asked. When asked for identification, they must show their real ID, the release said.
