NELLISTON - Maxine June Trumble Prime Ambridge joined the Lord on Aug. 22, 2020. She passed at home with her loving family by her side. Maxine was born in Buel, on April 21, 1936. She was the daughter of Horatio and Reba (Mallette) Trumble. Maxine was married to LeVere Prime on Aug.11, 1957.…