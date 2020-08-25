Two SUNY Oneonta students have tested positive for COVID-19, the college announced in a media release just now.
The news was shared with employees and students in an announcement to campus late this afternoon, the release said.
These are the first confirmed cases of COVID-19 at the college since April, when three employees tested positive.
Both of the affected students live off campus, the release said. The Otsego County Department of Health will work with them to determine whether to isolate at home or on campus. The college has arranged for one of its residence halls to exclusively house students who test positive for COVID-19, the release said.
The affected students will be able to resume normal activities upon approval of the DOH. The DOH also will attempt to notify others with whom they may have had contact.
“While all of us had hoped to avoid this situation, we have spent the better part of the summer preparing for it,” said SUNY Oneonta President Barbara Jean Morris said in the release. “Today’s quick response to this unfortunate news is the result of our strong partnership with the DOH and the effort our campus invested in our Fall 2020 Re-start Plan.”
Two students at SUNY Cobleskill also have tested positive, and were quarantined, according to Schoharie County Department of Health officials.
This story is developing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.