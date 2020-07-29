A pair of Otsego County teenagers were hospitalized Tuesday after an all-terrain vehicle they were riding on overturned in a field.
New York State Police at Richfield Springs responded shortly before 3 p.m. to a field behind a residence off County Road 23 in the town of Exeter for an ATV accident, according to a media release.
One teen was transported by LifeNet to Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse, and the other was transported by ambulance to Bassett Medical Center in Cooperstown.
Patient updates were not available from either medical facility. The investigation is ongoing.
