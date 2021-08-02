Two unions:Vaccination should be optional

ALBANY — Unions representing New York public school teachers and state troopers both signaled Monday they will oppose any attempt by state officials to impose a COVID-19 vaccination mandate on their members.
NYSUT, the politically influential teachers union, said it supports efforts to coax more people to get the shots.
“It’s critical that districts come up with plans to make testing available on-site and at no cost,” NYSUT said in a statement. “What we have not supported is a vaccine mandate.”
Thomas Mungeer, president of the 3,800-member New York State Police Benevolent Association, said the state plans to require troopers to be regularly tested for COVID-19 if they refuse to get vaccinated.
Mungeer said he would be firmly opposed to any outright vaccination mandate. The plan to allow regular testing for those who don’t get the shots will have to be negotiated between the union and management, Mungeer told CNHI.
“Technically, it would not be mandated for my people if they undergo weekly testing,” Mungeer said. “I’m not anti-vaccine. I got the vaccine myself. I’m just against somebody forcing somebody to get the vaccine. I’ll sit down with the state and negotiate it because this would be a change in the conditions of employment. “
It appears NYSUT will be able to avoid a confrontation with the state because Gov. Andrew Cuomo said while he recommends that schools require teachers to be either vaccinated or tested weekly, school districts will be responsible for setting their own policies.
David Little, director of the Rural Schools Association, said it would be prudent for teachers to get vaccinated since many will be in close proximity to unvaccinated children once the new year begins.
There is also great variation within the ranks of teachers as to whether they are enthusiastic about vaccinations or believe being masked gives them the protection they will need, he said.
“You have people all across the board with this, just like the rest of society,” Little said.
Little said the state will likely determine students will be required to wear masks when classes resume. For the first several weeks of the school year, the weather is expected to be mild enough to keep classroom windows open, increasing air circulation and lowering the risk from the contagion, he said.
Cuomo, speaking to reporters in Manhattan, strongly recommended private businesses only allow vaccinated persons on their premises. He has no authority to impose such a mandate on them, however.
“Private business, bars, restaurants — go to a vaccine-only admission,” Cuomo said.
As local governments weigh the implementation of a range of restrictions to counter the spread of the dangerous delta variant of the virus, Ken Pokalsky, vide president of government affairs for the Business Council of New York State, said there is concern in the business community that confusing inconsistencies will emerge.
“One of the things we should avoid at the state level is having multiple jurisdictions end up with multiple standards, based on the county you happen to be in,” Pokalsky said in an interview.
“If there is going to be additional restrictions, it should at least be coordinated at the state level,” Pokalsky added.
Because Cuomo’s extraordinary pandemic powers expired in June, state vaccination mandates could not be imposed on schools or employers without new legislation being enacted.
Several private companies in the downstate region have announced vaccination mandates for their staffers, including Morgan Stanley and two firms involved in real estate development, The Related Co. and the Durst Organization, Crain’s New York Business reported.
Some county leaders have begun to discuss the idea of offering financial incentives to woo more people to get the shots.
In Cooperstown, David Bliss, the chairman of the Otsego County Board of Representatives, said he would have reservations about offering cash incentives, suggesting it could be unfair to those who got the shots without such inducements because they were motivated by protecting their neighbors and themselves.
According to state data released Monday, 67% of New Yorkers who are at least 18 years old have completed the vaccine series.
A total of 2,143 new infections were confirmed in New York since Sunday, with nearly all involving the delta variant.
Joe Mahoney covers the New York Statehouse for CNHI’s newspapers and websites. Reach him at jmahoney@cnhinews.com
