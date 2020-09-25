A two-car head-on collision Friday morning in Delhi left two people dead and another injured.
Sandra A. Elmore, 74, and Eugene J. Mills, 80, both of Downsville, died of their injuries at O’Connor Hospital in Delhi and Albany Medical Center, respectively, where they were airlifted following the accident Friday, Sept. 25, according to Delaware County Sheriff Craig DuMond.
Elmore was driving north on state Route 10 near Elk Creek Road when her car crossed over into the southbound lane and collided with a car driven by Michael J. Beilby, 32, of East Meredith, who was evaluated and treated at the scene by emergency medical technicians, according to DuMond. Mills was a passenger in Elmore’s vehicle.
A portion of state Route 10 was closed for more than four hours as the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office, New York State Police, the New York state Department of Transportation, Delaware County Emergency Services, fire departments and emergency squads from Delhi and Bloomville, AMR ambulance and LifeNet responded to the scene around 10:15 a.m., according to DuMond.
“We are blessed and thankful for our partnerships with the New York State Police, as well as all of our local volunteer fire departments and emergency squads,” DuMond said. “I encourage you to also recognize and thank your volunteer firefighters and EMS members for their selfless service.”
The cause of the accident remains under investigation by members of the Delaware County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigation Division and New York State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit.
