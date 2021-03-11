Delaware County's sheriff said two Walton girls were arrested on felony arson charges.
According to a media release from Sheriff Craig S. DuMond, the charges followed the investigation of incidents that occurred in late January.
Deputies responded on Jan. 24 to a Walton residence where it was reported that a vehicle "sustained extensive damage and a garage being forcefully entered and a fire had been maintained within a garage the previous night."
According to the release, an investigation revealed that the victim’s vehicle was intentionally damaged by a 17-year-old female. Police said the doors of a garage on the property were then kicked in by a second 17-year-old female. The girls entered the building and "recklessly caused minor damage to the garage by intentionally starting a bonfire inside that structure," according to the release.
Deputies arrested and charged the first girl on March 8 with fourth-degree arson and second-degree criminal mischief in relation to the fire and causing more than $3,000 in damage to the vehicle. The second girl was arrested and charged with fourth-degree arson and third-degree criminal mischief in relation to the fire and for causing more than $250 damage to the garage by kicking in the garage door.
Both girls were issued appearance tickets directing them to appear in the Delaware County Court, Youth Part.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.