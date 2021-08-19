U.S.-to-Canada travel resumes with COVID test hurdles

Non-essential travel to Canada is once again open to Americans, as long as they have a COVID-19 vaccine.
They will also need to wait two weeks after receiving the final dose of an approved vaccine.
Vaccines are free and easily accessible for anyone ages 12 and older at local pharmacies and health clinics. But even with a vaccine, Canada is still requiring a negative COVID-19 test.
That test has to be administered within 72 hours before arriving at the border. Many test sites won’t guarantee a result that fast, and rapid antigen tests are not accepted.
But that isn’t easy to find in some parts of the North Country.
“I probably called around six or seven places,” said Lake Clear resident Kinna Ohman-Leone.
She frequently traveled across the border before the pandemic and found a pharmacy in Plattsburgh that offered quick test results.
“But they didn’t have any openings because you can only book two days in advance and it was too late to get an opening.”
Ohman-Leone was eventually able to find another test provider, but had to pay for quicker results. She told NCPR the extra steps at the border were still worth it for a day trip to Montreal.
“Just being there and hearing French and feeling like you’re traveling a long distance from where you lived,” she said.
The test process is easier for those living near major cities, like Boston resident Betsy Caruso.
“We were able to schedule one for Saturday and the results were in our email boxes on Sunday,” Caruso told NCPR from Gracefield, Quebec.
Caruso and her husband own a summer cottage in the small community north of Ottawa, and they had not seen the property since 2018. The couple crossed the border at Highgate Springs, Vermont on the first day travel opened.
“It’s been absolutely wonderful to be back. This is one of our favorite places on Earth,” she said.
Both Caruso and Ohman-Leone warned that border officials were requiring a printed copy of a negative COVID-19 test in addition to electronic results.
The Government of Canada requires that all travelers upload their passport, vaccine and test information into a digital database called ArriveCan.
Documentation can be submitted via smart phone app or online portal.
Crossing the border
On a Friday afternoon, two lines of about 20 cars snaked toward the border check point on Wellesley Island, just over the Thousand Island Bridge.
A Canadian border agent was checking with the driver of each car before they joined the line. He said several Americans had arrived at the border without the required vaccine and test documentation. Some had been fined $6,000.
The courtesy agents have apparently cut down on those issues, turning people back without penalty if they do not meet requirements.
One Canadian Border Services Agency officer said cars from Pennsylvania seemed to be the most problematic of American visitors.
The entire process took just under 45 minutes, with most of that time spent in line.
Stuart MacDonald, who works as concierge at a historic downtown hotel in Kingston, Ontario, said many Canadians were disappointed that the United States remains closed to visitors from Canada, despite their government reopening travel to Americans.
“It doesn’t seem to make sense. People can come in and the Canadians who are all vaccinated can’t go down,” MacDonald said.
One province over at her cottage in Quebec, Caruso said her Canadian neighbors have expressed a similar sentiment.
“Every single one,” she said.
“That is the second thing they say after ‘oh my goodness it’s so wonderful to see you’ is ‘it’s too bad that the United States hasn’t reciprocated.’”
The current U.S. border closure expires this Saturday.
And with cases of COVID-19 surging across the country, the Biden Administration may not be inclined to relax them.
Via AP StoryShare
