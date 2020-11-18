U.S. Rep. Delgado wins reelection

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. Rep. Antonio Delgado, D-Rhinebeck, has won a second term in Congress, defeating military veteran Kyle Van De Water in a district stretching from the Catskills and Hudson Valley to rural counties near Albany.
Delgado, 43, was one of a small number of Democrats nationwide representing a congressional district that favored Trump in the 2016 election.
Delgado, generally considered a moderate, prevailed over the 40-year-old Van De Water, a Poughkeepsie lawyer.
Voters are awaiting results in several House races in upstate New York, including a rematch between U.S. Rep. Anthony Brindisi, a Democrat, and former U.S. Rep. Claudia Tenney.
On Election Day, Tenney had a wide lead, but it narrowed as election workers counted more absentee ballots in recent days.
