Unadilla bands together to help families displaced by fire

A fire in Unadilla on Monday night, Dec. 20, destroyed a two-family home and left two families homeless. Since then, the community has rallied around the families.
Unadilla Assistant Fire Chief Jeff Jones said the fire department was dispatched to the fire on Watson Street at 10:30 p.m. Monday and were back in service at 5:30 a.m. Tuesday. He said it was a hard fire to fight and it "took two-and-one-half to three hours to contain." The fire destroyed the house and garage and all of the possessions inside. He said the size of the house and garage also made it a difficult fire to fight. Jones said some pets also perished in the fire.
Unadilla was assisted on the scene by the Sidney, Wells Bridge, Franklin and Otego fire departments. Jones said there were between 50 and 60 firefighters on the scene. He said NYSEG and the state police were there also.
He said 10 people were displaced.
Volunteers from the Southern Tier Chapter of the American Red Cross provided aid to the victims. In a media release the Red Cross said it provided blankets, toiletry kits, stuffed movie mice and financial assistance. The financial assistance is used for immediate necessities such as shelter, food and clothing. Red Cross volunteers also offered emotional support and health services. The assisted families will meet with caseworkers in the coming days to develop a long-term recovery plan, according to the release.
The community has also stepped up to help the people affected by the blaze. Jones is coordinating a donation drive at the firehouse at 77 Clifton St.in the village. Donations were dropped off Tuesday and Wednesday and people can drop off donations between 5 and 8 p.m. Thursday. Jones said the department will deliver the donations to the families Friday, Dec. 24. He said donations of clothing and toys are wanted. The sizes needed can be found on the fire department's Facebook page.
"With Christmas coming up, I wanted to make sure they had some things, especially the three children," Jones said. "We were overwhelmed with the amount of donations given (Tuesday) night. People have come from as far away as Sidney, Bainbridge, Otego and Franklin with donations. The three-county area is coming together to help these families. This is why I live in a small community. I know people with help each other."
In addition to clothes and toys, people have donated housewares and gift cards to the families, firefighter Tyler Post said. "The fire department is here to help those in need. It's in our mission statement to help people in our community," Post said.
In addition to the fire department, Post and Jones said there are donation containers at local gas stations and the Unatego School District is also helping the families.
