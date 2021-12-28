Unadilla firefighters bring holiday cheer to displaced families

Members of the Unadilla Fire Department delivered presents Friday to the Wells Bridge Firehouse and to the families who lost their home to a fire Monday, Dec. 20.
Unadilla Assistant Fire Chief Jeff Jones said the two-family home was rented by members of the same family, and the fire displaced 10 people. The cause of the fire is still under investigation, he said. The family is being assisted by the Red Cross to find housing.
"The family told us they want to stay in Unadilla," Jones said. "They like the area and want to stay here. They would like to thank everyone who donated items."
The Unadilla Fire Department collected clothing, housewares, gift cards and toys for the three children, ages 1, 4 and 10, at the firehouse Dec. 21, 22 and 23, and members wrapped the presents before delivery. He said between 20 and 30 cars pulled into the fire department's parking lot each night to deliver donations to the family. In addition to the fire department, Jones said there are donation containers at local gas stations and the Unatego School District is also helping the family.
"We were overwhelmed with everyone's generosity," Jones said. "It wasn't just the Unadilla community that donated. People traveled from the tri-county area to help a family in need."
Jones said members of the fire department loaded up fire trucks and delivered between 30 and 40 presents to the family in Wells Bridge Friday, Dec. 24. The Wells Bridge Fire Department allowed the family members to hold their Christmas celebration inside its firehouse. After the presents were delivered, the children were allowed to explore the fire trucks and work the lights and sirens, Jones said.
"It was nice to see big smiles on the kids' faces," he said.
