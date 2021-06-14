Unadilla Flag Day parade draws hundreds

Hundreds of Tri-Town revelers lined the streets of Unadilla for the village’s 70th annual Flag Day parade Monday, June 14.
The parade is believed to be the longest-running Flag Day parade in the country, according to Jeff Jones, first assistant fire chief of the Unadilla Fire Department, which led the parade.
Last year’s celebration proceeded even amid the coronavirus pandemic, and this year’s parade was quieter than usual without the usual sounds of local bagpipe and school marching bands.
State Assemblyman Joe Angelino, R-Norwich, and Sen. Pete Oberacker, R-Schenevus, greeted fans along the route.
The parade also featured appearances by scout troops from Unadilla and Sidney, Unatego youth baseball and softball teams, Unadilla Little League, the Franklin Doodlebugs, the Unadilla Historical Association and the Unadilla Public Library, which is celebrating its centennial this year.
Trucks and personnel from fire departments in Sidney Center, Mount Vision, West Laurens, Sidney, Masonville, Laurens, Milford, Delhi, Franklin, West Oneonta, Wells Bridge, Otego, Mount Upton-Rockdale and Oneonta. New York State Police and the Otsego County Sheriff’s Office were also represented.
Mark A. Barry, of American Legion Post 578 in Unadilla, walked the length of the parade route distributing veteran-made red poppies — a nod to the symbolism of John McCrae’s “In Flanders Fields" — as a fundraiser for the Legion.
“Not a nickel goes back to the Legion,” Barry said.
The funds raised support community activities by the Legion, which most recently included providing service dogs to disabled veterans, sponsoring Christmas parties at the state veterans homes in Oxford and Bath and sending children to summer camp.
Sarah Eames, staff writer
