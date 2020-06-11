The Unadilla Flag Day Parade will take place after all.
The 69th annual parade, billed by its organizers as the longest consecutive running Flag Day parade in America will take place as a car parade Sunday, June 14, according to village officials.
"It's my understanding doing it this way may actually make it bigger than a normal parade," Unadilla Mayor David Welch told The Daily Star on Thursday, June 11. "At least it is going to be longer, with all the cars."
There will be no marchers, but cars are allowed, Welch said. Anyone who watches the parade is asked to continue to wear masks and maintain social distance, he said.
"We can not have a parade in New York right now," he said, "but this is going to be a ride down Main Street."
The car parade will begin about 6:20 p.m. and go from the school on Main Street and continue to the I-88 interchange at the other end of the village, Welch said.
