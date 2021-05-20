Unadilla residents can breathe easier, thanks to the efforts Girl Scout Troop 30232.
Troop leader and Unadilla resident Nicole Seymour said members are earning their community-focused Silver Award by preparing roughly 200 envelopes containing medical information forms for residents to complete and have available in the event of an emergency.
The forms will be available for pickup at the Unadilla Fire Department, 72 Clifton St., from 10 a.m. to noon, June 5, Seymour noted, or can also be mailed out. Though targeting Unadilla, she said, the program is “open to anybody.”
“Inside the envelope is … a form (with) name, date of birth, blood type, medication, pertinent medical information and emergency contacts, and people can put their non-hospital DNR orders in or a copy of their health care proxy,” Seymour said. “If the squad is called to the house of someone who lives alone or is unable to speak, they can grab this envelope and have some basic information about the person who is ill.”
Seymour said members of the five-person troop, which includes cadettes in sixth and seventh grades from Unadilla and Otego, began planning the project in early April.
“(The Silver Award) is the highest achievement for cadettes to earn, and they can earn it individually or as a group, and they chose to do as a group,” she said. “They took about two meetings discussing things that were wrong (in the community), and a few things they chose were way above what we could fix … so then we talked about what happens if the police or an ambulance has to come and they don’t know who you are or you’re home alone, and that’s how this triggered. We said, ‘What if we make something all the people in the community can have, so if there’s an emergency the police or paramedics know what to do?’”
According to girlscouts.org, working toward the Silver Award gives cadettes “the chance to show (they) are leaders who are organized, determined and dedicated to improving community.” Brainstorming for the award, the site states, begins with “looking around your neighborhood or school and wondering how you could make a change for the better.”
Though the COVID-19 pandemic prevented members from pitching the project to the fire department board, Seymour said, it still received strong support.
“The girls wrote sentences and I compiled them into a letter that I gave to the fire department, and they approved it at a board meeting,” she said. “They gave us $100 to use for photocopies, envelopes and stickers … and this is something the girls want to keep going. This is our first year of cadettes and we’ll set up a pickup site again next year.”
“That $100 is fire department funding,” Rodney Renwick, department president, said. “We do fundraisers and support different things that benefit the fire department.”
Renwick said the envelopes will help emergency medical providers “quite a bit.”
“People don’t plan to have a bad day, and that information is very critical if they do,” he said, noting that the village emergency squad, which operates under the auspices of the department, has seven providers. “Especially for an elderly person living alone, they could have a diabetic emergency and, when we go through the door, we have no known history.”
Unadilla providers, Renwick and Seymour said, also plan to carry a supply of the envelopes to distribute on calls and a stack will remain available at the firehouse. Unadilla’s emergency providers, Renwick noted, “cover Wells Bridge to up toward Sidney, all the way up into Unadilla Center and … (state) Route 357 to the East Sidney Dam.” Once completed, Renwick said, forms should be kept “on the fridge or anywhere easily visible.”
Troop members said they were glad knowing their efforts will protect residents.
“I enjoyed helping with the envelopes because I enjoy helping other people,” Lucy Bailey, 12, of Otego, said in a written statement. “I think this will make people more comfortable with their information and it will help them not have as much stress.”
“We want to make sure people are safe when something goes wrong, and that they know the information,” seven-year Girl Scout and Otego resident Lyndzie Louden, 11, said. “We’re trying to protect people and change the world and the community. We need to change the world, because there’s a lot of bad things.”
