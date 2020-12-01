UNADILLA — Five years after its grand reopening, the 200-year-old Unadilla House has fallen a long way.
Broken picture frames hang on the walls, punctuated every few feet by fist-sized holes. Feces line the hallway, and used hypodermic needles litter the floors in several rooms. Ceiling lights sit broken in their sockets and a chirping smoke detector dangles from above.
Owner Gus Hatzidakis pointed to a crooked padlock holding shut the door to Room 5.
“I didn’t put this here,” he said. “Someone else did.”
Hatzidakis said he bought the property a decade ago with the intention of reopening the downstairs tavern and renting out the rooms upstairs, which once housed the likes of famous Yankees and Theodore Roosevelt, according to local legend.
After $600,000 in repairs and renovations, including new electric wiring, a new roof and windows, fully refurbished bathrooms and complete furnishings in each of the rooms, new kitchen equipment, new floors and new doors, the restaurant closed in January 2019 when Hatzidakis moved down to Florida to work alongside his brother as a home health care aid.
In his absence, Hatzidakis said, he entrusted the building to a friend responsible for renting out the rooms, but the seven original tenants are long gone.
The upstairs rooms have since housed a rotating cast of characters, many of whom Hatzidakis said he suspects are selling drugs.
“People see traffic here all the time,” he said.
Village Mayor Jack Insinga, just elected in September, said the hotel’s occupants were No. 2 on the list of concerns when he campaigned door-to-door throughout the village.
“The No. 1 issue was 23 Watson St., but this goes right along with it,” Insinga said, addressing another illicitly occupied village residence. “It’s a problem that affects the whole community.”
New York State Police responded to at least 10 complaints at the Main Street property between Sept. 1 and Dec. 1, according to Aga Dembinska, Troop C public information officer.
Callers reported suspicious persons lurking near the entrance, honking vehicles, loud arguments, a broken window and a chemical smell, Dembinska said. One resident called Nov. 25 to complain that the building’s water was shut off.
Most of the investigations were closed because no one was on scene by the time troopers arrived.
Christopher J. Snider, 34, of Bainbridge, was arrested Sept. 11 and charged with petit larceny for allegedly stealing from one of the apartments.
Hatzidakis said he called police after he caught Snider in the act.
“He would break into these apartments and sell all my furniture. It was on Facebook Marketplace. He could be the same guy doing all this again,” Hatzidakis said, gesturing to ripped-out door jambs and busted walls — evidence he suspects of someone trying to gain access to adjacent rooms.
In retaliation, Hatzidakis said Snider reported him to code enforcement because the building lacks a sprinkler system.
“It’s a historic building, so I’m exempt,” he said.
Hatzidakis said he was cited by the zoning enforcement officer because he didn’t have approval from the board of health to rent rooms in the building and didn’t have the proper permits to start building apartments on the first floor.
One of three occupants in Room 3, who declined to give her name, said she paid Hatzidakis’ partner $1,400 in rent and security deposit in August.
“He had code tell him he was renting to people illegally, still took my money, still let me live here, knowing I was a single mom with babies,” she said. “Then he shut the hot water off, threatened me and shut our power off two weeks ago.”
The electricity has since been turned back on, but the apartment has no hot water, she said. The tenants boil water to clean and wash dishes, and the unnamed resident said she pays $30 each day for a cab to Sidney, where she showers at her sister’s home.
“They never once told me it was an issue. He never told me code was down their throat for renting to people illegally,” she said. “He took my money, doesn't want to pay relocation fees, threatens us, wants to bully people into leaving.”
Hatzidakis did not comment on his partner’s alleged actions.
The woman, who grew up in Unadilla, said she relocated from Bainbridge after getting out of a five-year abusive relationship.
Soon after moving in, she lost her job, her car and custody of her twins, now almost 2.
“I can’t have visits here,” she said. “With COVID, trying to find a public spot to have visits with them is almost impossible.”
Asked about the alleged drug activity in the hotel, the woman said: “I know what goes on here, trust me. I’m not dumb.”
“I want to get out of here,” she said. “But I can’t find a place without money, and I can’t be at work trying to find a place to live.”
Down the hall in Room 6, Insinga’s wife, Erin, found a family of kittens.
“Oh no,” she said as four tiny sets of whiskers peeked out from under a loveseat.
Erin, shelter manager of the Delaware Valley Humane Society, scooped up the kittens into a five-gallon bucket she found and brought them and their mother out to her car.
The cats had no food or water in sight and seemed to be using a metal sink that had been pulled out of the wall as a litter box, but Erin said they all seemed to be in good health.
“The cats look like they are cared for. I’m not mad at you about that,” she said to the man living in the room next door.
“You’re what they call a slum lord — a scum lord!” the man said, turning on Hatzidakis. “I got no ... water, dude.”
The woman in Room 3 claimed that Hatzidakis’ partner tore out the pipes on the other side of the building.
“When I get them out of here and get this place fixed up, it’s 55 and older from now on,” Hatzidakis said.
“I think there’s three or four sides here. It’s a mix of everything," Jack Insinga said. "I would like to see the owner get what he needs done and I would like the tenants to find new locations, and hopefully by the end of COVID, we can get everything on the right track for everyone."
Sarah Eames, staff writer, can be reached at seames@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7213. Follow her @DS_SarahE on Twitter.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.