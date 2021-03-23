A trio of occupants of the Unadilla House were arrested earlier this month in connection with copper pipes stolen from the hotel.
Justin J. Cirigliano, 26, of Bainbridge, Daniel J. Racquet, 44, of Unadilla, and Brianna S. Wubbenhorst, 27, of Unadilla, were each charged with fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property.
Troopers were dispatched to a report of suspicious activity at the hotel and found that copper pipe had been taken from the residence, according to a media release. Witnesses reported that the stolen pipes were in a vehicle that left the area.
The copper pipe was recovered during a traffic stop on Interstate 88 in the town of Sidney. Cirigliano, Racquet and Wubbenhorst were processed at the Sidney barracks and issued appearance tickets to Unadilla Town Court on April 5.
Wubbenhorst was found to be in alleged possession of suspected methamphetamine and was additionally charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. She was issued an appearance ticket to Sidney Town Court on April 8.
Troopers have made several arrests of individuals living at the Unadilla House since early winter, allegedly without permission of the owner.
Cirigliano and Racquet were arrested last month following a physical altercation outside the hotel. Racquet was charged with assault and menacing for chasing and allegedly beating Cirigliano with a baseball bat, and Cirigliano was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance after he was discovered hiding in a closet with suspected meth two days after the assault.
Troopers also responded to a verbal dispute at the Unadilla House on March 5, but no arrests were made.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.