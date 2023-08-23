A Unadilla man has admitted guilt in a Sidney arson case.
According to a media release from Delaware County Acting District Attorney Shawn Smith, Thomas G. Harris, 31, of Unadilla, pleaded guilty on Aug. 21 to fourth-degree arson, a class E felony.
On June 4, 2022, New York State Police responded to reports of a structure fire in the town of Sidney, the release said. When they arrived, they discovered several broken and intact beer bottles, some of which contained gasoline. The victim said he had seen Harris throw the bottles, starting the fire.
State Police investigators interviewed Harris, who denied setting the fire, the release said. During the interview, investigators took cheek swabs from Harris. They then sent the beer bottles off for DNA testing. Later, results confirmed the presence of Harris’ DNA on the bottles.
Harris was arrested on Nov. 23, 2022 and charged with arson.
Monday's plea was part of a deal under which it is anticipated that Harris will be sentenced to five years of felony probation supervision, the release said.
