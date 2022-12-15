State Police said a Unadilla man was arrested after he injured a person in a Unadilla business.
According to a media release, troopers from the Sidney headquarters arrested Jeffrey M. Bullis, 19, on Dec. 14 on misdemeanor charges of second-degree criminal contempt, fourth-degree stalking and third-degree criminal trespass.
Troopers were dispatched by Otsego County 911 to a report of a physical altercation at the House of Consignment on Main Street in the village of Unadilla, the release said. An investigation revealed that Bullis violated an order of protection by entering the business. Troopers said Bullis grabbed and shoved a victim, causing the victim to strike a window and door frame. A third person intervened, attempted to separate Bullis from the victim and held Bullis down until troopers arrived.
The victim went to Tri-Town Hospital for an evaluation of injuries. Bullis was also evaluated at the hospital for a complaint of pain but was released and processed by troopers. He was issued appearance tickets returnable at the Unadilla Town Court on Jan. 23, 2023.
The investigation is ongoing and more charges are possible, the release said.
