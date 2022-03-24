Outgoing Unadilla village Mayor Jack Insigna was arrested March 21, after he damaged a door at a building, according to the State Police.
Troopers were originally dispatched to a property on state Highway 7 in Unadilla on Monday after it was reported Insinga, 47, entered the property without permission to retrieve items, a media release said. The person who called the police later filed a complaint when they realized the door frame had been damaged when Insinga entered the house.
Insinga was charged with fourth-degree criminal mischief and was issued an appearance ticket. He is scheduled to answer the charge in Unadilla Town Court on April 22.
Insinga did not seek re-election in the recent village election and will leave office at the end of the month.
