UNADILLA — About 100 people attended a “Unadilla for Black Lives Matter” protest Saturday, June 13, in the Otsego County village. According to 2010 U.S. Census Bureau data, the village is home to roughly 1,100.
Unadilla native Taylor Reed, 23, said she organized the event independently. Reed noted that planning for the protest, which included seven speakers and a nine-minute period of silence to acknowledge the May 25 death while in police custody of 46-year-old Minneapolis resident George Floyd, began about a week beforehand. Reed announced and publicized the protest via social media.
“I thought Unadilla needed a change,” Reed said. “It felt morally wrong not standing up for what I believe in, especially in this conservative town, and I wanted to teach people that, if you get out of this town or just listen to other people, you’ll understand or have some capacity for that and your mind might change. I wanted to spread more of what I’ve learned … and show people in Unadilla that this (village) isn’t our whole world; people are hurting and we should be a part of it.”
Reed, who called Saturday’s turnout “emotional” and “very moving,” said she cleared the protest with village officials, from whom she received “positive responses.”
“I’ve been in contact with the village ever since this started,” she said, “and I got the OK from them. I haven’t heard from (Unadilla Mayor David Welch) directly, just through (village clerk) Clarissa (Riker), saying he’s on board.”
Reed said village representatives noted receiving complaints from community members displeased that the protest was allowed, but the village’s long-standing Flag Day parade canceled.
Reed said she hoped to reach young community members, especially.
“I want them to make their own opinion of what’s going on in the world,” she said. “You grow up in your household and listen to your parents and the people around you, and I just want to reach out to those young people who have ideas. People get stuck in their ways, but I hope I can change that and have them have an open mind.”
Joel VanAlstine, a black 23-year-old Otego native living in West Chester, said he attended Saturday “not just to protest for Black Lives Matter, but the oppressive system in this country and unnecessary police violence.”
“It’s been going on for years and I think we need to defund the police,” he said.
VanAlstine noted that, as a Unatego graduate, he also wanted “to support the community.”
“I think it’s great (the protest happened in Unadilla),” he said. “It shows that our community is here and we’re ready for change. They’re acknowledging that something is wrong in our country and that we’ve got to be in support of people of color — not just black people, but all people of color. Our country is supposed to stand for freedom, liberty and justice for all, but here we are, persecuting our own citizens.”
Telorea Doyle of Sidney attended with her husband, Christopher, and their biracial children, Christopher and Derrick.
“I come from a mixed-race family myself, and I’ve experienced racism for many years,” she said. “People ask me why I’m with someone of the opposite race, but I’ve been taught to treat everyone with respect.
“People ask me if I’ve experienced racism here, and I have, and even if you’ve never witnessed it, that doesn’t mean it doesn’t exist,” she continued. “You can’t be blinded by it.”
Doyle said she considered Saturday’s protest meaningful.
“I think it’s great, because there are people here who are aware of what’s going on in the world and those people are not silent,” she said. “It’s a difficult and uncomfortable conversation, but the more people are aware, the more they can spread that awareness.”
Bill Troxell, 72, a white Oxford resident, said he attended “to support this movement and my daughter and granddaughters, who are African American.” Troxell’s daughter, Unadilla resident Erin Insinga, was a featured speaker Saturday, alongside her daughter, 21-year-old Ariyahna Bernard.
“I didn’t think there would be a protest (in Unadilla),” Troxell said. “I’m actually very happy and surprised that it’s happening. (Organizers) are disseminating importation information; I just hope people absorb it.”
Bernard said she, too, found the protest location significant.
“Every person of color has been discriminated against; racism hits us all,” she said. “And even though I could be protesting in New York City … this is my home, and this is where it hits. The fact that you’re all here, with your signs, it means so much to me.”
Speaker and black comedian Taury Seward, 37, of West Chester, said Saturday’s protest left him encouraged.
“Unity is terrifying to power … and we’re at an impasse,” he said. “We’re making a choice to move forward together and be on the right side of history, to be on that moment of change. If you believe in freedom, you believe in freedom for everyone. I’m not asking for anything other than everyone to be human, and this gives me hope.”
Seward and speaker the Rev. LaDana Clark suggested attendees continue educating themselves by viewing Jane Elliott’s “Blue Eyes, Brown Eyes” experiment or reading 2010’s “The New Jim Crow.” Reed, too, suggested listening to podcasts such as “1619,” “Intersectionality Matters” and “Somebody.”
